Man Utd’s Current Squad Depth After Signing Hojlund, Mount, and Onana This Summer

Manchester United has moved swiftly to secure Erik ten Hag his desired signings in the summer transfer window. This shows a significant shift from the way the club operated in the past with drawn-out negotiations and panic buys.

Now, the Red Devils have been able to get Erik ten Hag three of his preferred players before the season begins. Manchester United has signed Andre Onana for €52.5 million, Mason Mount for €70 million, and Rasmus Hojlund for €75 million.

The Red Devils have sold a few youngsters this summer. They have also allowed Alex Telles and Anthony Elanga to leave the club, creating space for the new signings.

Currently, the signing of Andre Onana means that the Red Devils can now call on the Cameroonian shot-stopper, Dean Henderson, or Tom Heaton between the sticks next season.

In the left-back position, the Red Devils have Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Alvaro Fernandez to call upon. In the opposite flank, Aaron Wam-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot would be fighting for a starting berth next season.

In the two centre-back positions, the preferred starters are Lisandro Martinez and Raphaël Varane. However, Victor Lindelof happened to have made himself the third-choice centre-back judging by his performance towards the end of last season. Other centre-backs at Erik ten Hag’s disposal currently are Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, and Jonny Evans.

Jonny Evans only joined the Red Devils on a short-term deal but this could be made permanent if either Bailly or Maguire leaves the club.

Below is the full details of Manchester United’s current squad depth ahead of next season:

