Man Utd ‘would be different animal’ with 267-goal striker Kane – Ryan Taylor

Harry Kane would improve Manchester United drastically, according to one journalist, who is backing the Englishman to make the move.

Kane has been linked with a transfer to Old Trafford after Tottenham ’s struggles this campaign and he could make a move in the summer.

Manchester United are in the market for a new forward to elevate their team next season after a positive first campaign under Erik ten Hag.

Now, it’s been said that Manchester United would be a ‘different animal’ with Kane on their side as he could take them to the next level.

Kane recently became Tottenham’s record goalscorer, as he scored his 267th goal for the club against Manchester City earlier this month, overtaking Jimmy Greaves’ record.

Daily Express’ Ryan Taylor has backed Kane for a move to Manchester United, telling Give Me Sport: “I think so; personally, I’d love to see Kane win trophies and I feel like United at the moment; although it wouldn’t be a popular move amongst Spurs fans.

“I feel like, you know, Man United would be a different animal with Kane because he fits their team perfectly, I feel like they probably do have the money and traction to lure him in.”

Other than Manchester United, there has also been interest from Bayern Munich for the possible transfer of Kane as the German side also look for a top quality forward.

Kane’s future at Tottenham could be dependent on the club securing Champions League football – they are currently battling Newcastle for that position in what would be a crucial few months for their long-term future.

Kane hasn’t said he wishes to leave the club but will have a desire to add more silverware to his career having had an impressive record in goalscoring for both club and country.

Other than Kane, Manchester United are also looking at forwards like Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko and Jonathan David.

