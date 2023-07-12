Man Utd Won’t Feature Any Player That Made An Appearance Under Sir Alex Ferguson Next Season

All the players that played under Sir Alex Ferguson have all parted ways with Manchester United. Sir Alex Ferguson is widely considered as United’s greatest football manager of all time. He won different titles with the Red devils including the UEFA Champions League and Premier League title.

Ferguson was appointed manager of Manchester United in November 1986. During his 26 years with Manchester United he won 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League titles. He can also be considered as the greatest manager of all time in football history.

David De Gea’s departure from Manchester United marked the end of an era. He was the only remaining player at Old Trafford that played do under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Spaniard, who joined United in 2011 when Alex Ferguson was manager, was the current squad’s longest-serving player having made nearly 550 appearances. His time at United has come to an end, but De Gea leaves behind numerous titles, including the last Premier League title won by the Manchester club (2012-13), an FA Cup, two League Cups, three Community Shields and the 2016-17 Europa League title won under Jose Mourinho.

