Man Utd Vs Man City: Which Club Has the Better Midfield Currently?

Manchester United has started the summer transfer window slowly. The Manchester side has only signed Mason Mount from Chelsea. The deal cost the English Premier League giants £60 million, including add-ons.

This means that the English midfielder would be joining Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in Manchester United’s midfield as he would be replacing the ageing Christian Eriksen.

Erik ten Hag is a manager who demands a lot of pressing and “front-foot” football from his team and last season, it was clear that Christian Eriksen was too slow to play in this system to maximum effect. This is the major reason why Erik ten Hag signed Mason Mount.

The former Chelsea star is a midfielder who could score goals, assist them, as well as press from the front with maximum intensity. His qualities, if well utilized, would complement Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes perfectly.

Manchester City is the best team in world football currently. The English Premier League club won the treble last season and have added to their midfield this season. The Manchester club signed Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea in a deal worth €30 million and the Croatian midfielder would be expected to replace Ilkay Gündogan who was highly influential to the club’s success last season but left as a free agent after his contract expired.

Signing Kovacic means that Manchester City currently has the luxury of fielding a midfield consisting of Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, and Kevin De Bruyne.

This midfield would have the security provided by Rodri, the industry of Kovacic, and the world-class creativity of Kevin De Bruyne. This is a combination that is bound to dominate the English Premier League next season.

In my opinion, Manchester City has got the better midfield.

Now, the question is, which club has the better midfield combination according to you?

