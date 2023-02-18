Man Utd vs Leicester: Ten Hag provides injury update on Antony, Martial and McTominay

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag has been in a busy week having played 2 matches in 4 days. On Friday, he provided injury update on three Manchester United injured players, Antony, Anthony Martial, and Scott McTominay.

According to the manager, one or two of the three injured Manchester United players could return to the squad against Leeds United. That is if they show no sign of injury after Man United training today. This update was provided by Man United manager, Erik Ten Hag in a Pre-match Press Conference.

“Maybe. We have to wait until tomorrow. Maybe one or two players can return, yeah,” he said.

Meanwhile, Man United will be without two long term injured players, Eriksen, and Van de Beek, and a suspended player, Casemiro, who is serving the last match of his three match domestic ban.

