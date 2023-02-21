Man Utd vs Barca: Ways Man Utd Could Line Up Against Barca

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United would be hosting Spanish La Liga leaders, Barcelona on Thursday in a Europa League round-of-32 match. The Red Devils got a 2-2 draw against the Catalans in the first leg. The game was end to end and the second leg is expected to be the same.

The Red Devils have an advantage going into the game as Gavi is suspended while Pedri is injured. Manchester United on the other hand would have the luxury of fielding Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer once again after both stars missed the first leg due to suspension.

Erik ten Hag has also been experimenting with his attack in the past few weeks and we could see him pull something unique off again against the Catalans. In the first leg, the Dutchman surprisingly deployed Wout Weghorst in the number ten role and we could see a repeat of this.

If Weghorst plays in the number ten role, he would be expected to drop deep while Bruno Fernandes does the playmaking from the right. It would also allow Marcel Sabitzer play in a more advanced role while Wout Weghorst would create a workhorse midfield with Casemiro.

The Lisandro Martinez and Raphaël Varane partnership would return, forcing Luke Shaw back to his preferred left-back role while Diogo Dalot would be preferred in the right-back role as the Red Devils look to take the game to Barcelona.

In the second lineup, Erik ten Hag could go for Wout Weghorst upfront as we have seen often this season while Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford would play in the left-wing and right-wing roles respectively.

