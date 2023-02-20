Man Utd vs Barca: Two Blockbuster Lineups Ten Hag Could Deploy to Finish Off Barca at Old Trafford

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United faces the task of beating one of the most in-form teams in Europe next Thursday. The Red Devils got a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou and the return leg of the Europa League round-of-32 game would be played at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag was without Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer in the first leg as both stars were suspended. However, both players would be available for selection in the second leg. The Red Devils would also have Scott McTominay available for selection after the Scot midfielder returned from an injury layoff to feature from the bench in the 3-0 win against Leicester City. In the game, Erik ten Hag rested Raphaël Varane while he started Lisandro Martinez. This is an indication of his centre-back pairing for the game against Barcelona.

The return of Sabitzer from suspension would likely see him feature alongside Casemiro in midfield.

Below are two lineups the Red Devils could deploy against Barcelona:

1.

Manchester United could go for Wout Weghorst upfront. The Dutchman would be flanked by Jadon Sancho, who got on the score sheet against Leicester City, and Marcus Rashford, who scored his 23rd goal of the season against Leicester City.

A centre-back pairing of Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martinez would see Luke Shaw return to his favoured left-back role while Diogo Dalot would feature ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the right-back role.

2.

Erik ten Hag could decide to go for something similar to how his team lined up against Barcelona last Thursday by deploying Bruno Fernandes on the right wing. Marcus Rashford would be leading the line while Jadon Sancho would play as the left-winger.

Wout Weghorst would feature in the number ten role and would be required to drop deep to assist Casemiro and Sabitzer in the centre.

