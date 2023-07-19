Man Utd Vs Arsenal: Which Club Has the Better Midfield?

The summer transfer window has been productive once again for English Premier League clubs. Plenty of money has been spent but so far, Arsenal looks to be the biggest spenders.

The Gunners have decided to break the bank to support the title push of Mikel Arteta’s men after their disappointing collapse at the end of last season.

So far this summer, the Gunners have signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a deal worth €75 million. Declan Rice has been signed for €17 million and Jurrien Timber has been signed for €40 million.

It is obvious that Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his midfield as the signing of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice suggests. This makes Arsenal’s midfield one of the strongest in the English Premier League. A combination of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard could be an unstoppable force next season.

Another English Premier League club that has strengthened its midfield this summer is Manchester United. Despite the takeover talks and FFP rules restrictions, the Red Devils have managed to sign Mason Mount and are looking to add a few more players to their rank before the transfer window closes.

With Mason Mount joining the club for £60 million, he would be complementing Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in Manchester United’s midfield.

Now, the question is, which club has the better midfield?

