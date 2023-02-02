Man Utd turned down four deadline day transfers before turning to Sabitzer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United are on the hunt for a last-minute signing after midfielder Christian Eriksen picked up a serious ankle injury during their 3-1 win against Reading.

Four players were available for Manchester United to sign on a hectic transfer deadline day, but they declined.

Initially, it was anticipated that the Red Devils’ window would close quietly, but Christian Eriksen’s ankle injury has prompted Erik ten Hag to find a successor. Eriksen limped off the field during Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Reading and is not anticipated to return until April.

Ten Hag has been eager to find a replacement before the deadline on Tuesday since Eriksen is a crucial player for United. Their first option soon evolved into a loan deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, who would join until the end of the season.

It is thought that numerous agents called the Red Devils after hearing about Eriksen’s injury in an effort to get them to sign their players. The four players in question, according to Sky Sports , were Yannick Carrasco, Saul Niguez, Houssem Aouar, and Isco.

United, though, is thought to have had no interest in signing any of these players. If United’s attempt to loan Sabitzer fell through, they might have pounced on Daichi Kamada, a midfielder for Eintracht Frankfurt whose contract expires in the summer. The Daily Mail reports that United has inquired about the availability of the Japan international. Aged 26 years old, he.

Sabitzer, though, has consistently been at the top of their list. All but three of Bayern’s Bundesliga games this season have seen the 28-year-old play, but most of those appearances have been from the bench. At United, he would play more frequently.

Sabitzer is a seasoned campaigner with 68 senior caps for his nation. At the club level, he has participated in more than 400 senior matches in Germany and Austria. He played a significant role in the RB Leipzig team’s May 2016 promotion to the Bundesliga.

Sabitzer won the Bundesliga championship the previous season before moving to Bayern from Leipzig in the summer of 2021. During the 2019–20 season, he was named to the Teams of the Season for the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

Isco’s contract with Sevilla was cancelled by mutual consent in December, leaving him a free agent. The 30-year-old attacking midfielder from Spain has played for more than 500 professional clubs, winning five Champions Leagues.

Saul, 28, spent last season on loan at Chelsea and has been a regular player for Atletico Madrid this year. The international player for Spain still has three and a half years left on his current contract, but he is no longer as well-liked in Madrid as he once was.

Another central midfielder who might be a match for Eriksen is 24-year-old Aouar. With only six months left on his Lyon deal, the France international is reportedly a transfer target for several Premier League teams.

Carrasco, 29, is a regular player for Atletico and has 18 months left on his current contract. Like Isco, Carrasco has established himself as a winger in LaLiga despite not being a central midfielder by trade. Carrasco competes internationally for Belgium.

