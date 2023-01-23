Man Utd Transfer News For Today

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

£78.8million star offered to keen Manchester United –

Manchester United need a quality No.9 as soon as possible and they have been linked with Dusan Vlahovic.

Last week, Red Devils are keen on signing the Serbian international for whom Juventus are asking for a fee of 90 million euros (£78.8million) this month. More recently, it has been revealed the Bianconeri have offered Vlahovic to Manchester United and other top European clubs.

The Old Lady are willing to sell their prized asset in January or in the summer transfer window.

Apart from the Old Trafford outfit, the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Ligue 1 champions, PSG and German champions, Bayern Munich, have the center forward on their radars. Blahovic has scored six goals and assisted in Juventus’ 10 league games so far this campaign, but has not played for the club since October due to injury.

He participated in the World Cup in Serbia but was injured again and is currently on the table to treat a groin problem.

With 10 goals in 19 appearances for his country, the international is one of the best young strikers in the world.

In the short term, United signed Wout Weghorst, who has yet to make any impact in the Ten Hag (2 matches) and has not had much success in England with Burnley.

Newcastle To Battle Man Utd for Benzema





Manchester United will battle league rivals Newcastle United for the signing of Real Madrid star Karim Benzema.

Benzema’s contract expires at the end of the season and it has been reported that Manchester United manager Eric Tenhag wants Benzema to do whatever it takes to sign him.

However, reports have emerged that Benzema is willing to pay whatever he wants if Newcastle United reach the Champions League.

Man Utd Have 10 days left To Finalize Deals

Manchester United are 10 days away from finishing January under Eric ten Hag.

After being named by the club this summer, Ten Hag signed five permanent contracts while taking the helm. Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martínez, Casemiro and Anthony have been signed, while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has also been loaned to supplement Dean Henderson who is headed to Nottingham Forest.

