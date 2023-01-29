Man Utd tipped to secure signing of Antoine Griezmann

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United have been tipped to secure the signing of French international and Atletico Madrid playmaker, Antoine Griezmann.

In six months, the Les Bleus star’s current contract with the Rojiblancos will expire. He has a wealth of talent and experience.

Paul Robinson, a former shot-stopper for Tottenhem Hostpur, has praised the Red Devils’ decision to hire the Colchoneros star. He declared:

“Hear, I saw what a world-class player he was at the World Cup,” someone said.

“Griezmann would be a fantastic addition. He is still a top-tier athlete. For the main games, he is a major participant. He would be a very valuable addition to United if they continue on the current direction.

The former Barcelona star is a talented multi-positional player who, when necessary, can also play as a center striker.

The playmaker, who earns £231,000 a week, has scored 7 goals and assisted 9 others for Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid this season.

In the group stage match against Denmark at the FIFA World Cup, he assisted on the game-winning goal. In addition, he assisted on both goals that France scored to defeat England in the quarterfinal match in Qatar.

Not to mention, Griezmann was a crucial player of the French team that won the 2018 World Cup.

The former Real Sociedad attacker has the talent to boost the Man United offense and is a proven star. He would be another short-term signing, though, as he would turn 32 in March, just like Weghorst.

