English Premier League giants Manchester United football club still remain in contention in four competitions this season, the English Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League, following their impressive 2-1 comeback victory over Barcelona football club at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Erik ten Hag led team have been one of the best teams in Europe’s top five leagues this season, and they were able to impress again on Thursday night, as they secured a remarkable victory over their opponent.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game, but Manchester United football club eventually secured the maximum three points in the entertaining encounter.

Barcelona football club took the lead through Poland national team star Robert Lewandowski in the first half, and Fred equalized in the early minutes of the second half before substitute Antony Santos came from the bench to score the winning goal to end match 2-1.

The victory over Barcelona football club has now taken Manchester United football club to the next round of the UEFA Europa League.

The 2-1 comeback victory over Barcelona football club at Old Trafford now means Manchester United football club still remain in contention for four trophies this season.

They are few points behind Manchester City football club and Arsenal football club in the English Premier League, they have also qualified for the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League, they have already booked their spot in the final of the Carabao Cup and they are also in the Emirates FA Cup.

