Man Utd Star, Mainoo leaves stadium on crutches & in protective boot after defeat to Real Madrid.

Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, faces an anxious wait over the condition of young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who left Thursday’s pre-season friendly against Real Madrid on crutches.

The 18-year-old suffered an injury early in the match, which ended in a 2-0 defeat for United at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

Despite his youthful age, Mainoo had caught the eye of the manager with a series of impressive performances during the pre-season, earning him a starting spot in the midfield alongside stars Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

Unfortunately, just six minutes into the match against Real Madrid, Mainoo was involved in a collision with Casemiro, who brought down Rodrygo in the process.

The collision left the young midfielder in pain and forced him off the pitch, turning what should have been a dream opportunity against top-class opposition into a nightmarish experience.

As United played with ten men, Real Madrid capitalized on the situation, and Jude Bellingham took advantage to put his team in an early lead. Later in the game, Joselu added a sensational overhead kick to secure Real Madrid’s victory, marking Manchester United’s first defeat of the pre-season.

The club’s concerns deepened after the match when images circulated on social media showing Mainoo leaving the stadium on crutches, wearing a protective boot. The extent of his injury remains uncertain, but Ten Hag expressed his hope that it is not too severe.

Regardless of the outcome, the manager assured reporters that Mainoo would receive further opportunities this season, as he has been impressed with the young midfielder’s performances, particularly against Arsenal.

