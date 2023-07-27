Man Utd Star Injured In Their 2-0 Loss Against Real Madrid

Manchester United were on the losing side yet again in their pre-season tour in USA. The Red Devils lost 2-0 against Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid at the NRG Stadium on Thursday evening.

As if the loss wasn’t enough, Manchester United suffered more problems as one their best players in the pre-season so far got injured in the game. Kobbie Mainoo picked up an injury after just two minutes of action against Real Madrid.

Mainoo was replaced by Christian Eriksen and was later pictured leaving the stadium wearing a protective boot on his left foot.

Pressed on Mainoo’s condition after United’s 2-0 loss in Houston, Ten Hag said: “I understand the question but you can never tell straight after a game. We have to wait for what it is.

“So, hopefully, it’s not too bad and then chances will come. I wanted to see what levels he could play. Against Arsenal, we were pleased with his performance. I wanted to see if he could repeat that, some days after, from then, we would have conclusions. First, we have to wait for the diagnosis and, from there on, we will set conclusions.“

