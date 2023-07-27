SPORT

Man Utd Star Injured In Their 2-0 Loss Against Real Madrid

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read

Manchester United were on the losing side yet again in their pre-season tour in USA. The Red Devils lost 2-0 against Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid at the NRG Stadium on Thursday evening.

As if the loss wasn’t enough, Manchester United suffered more problems as one their best players in the pre-season so far got injured in the game. Kobbie Mainoo picked up an injury after just two minutes of action against Real Madrid.

Mainoo was replaced by Christian Eriksen and was later pictured leaving the stadium wearing a protective boot on his left foot.

Image

Pressed on Mainoo’s condition after United’s 2-0 loss in Houston, Ten Hag said: “I understand the question but you can never tell straight after a game. We have to wait for what it is.

Image

So, hopefully, it’s not too bad and then chances will come. I wanted to see what levels he could play. Against Arsenal, we were pleased with his performance. I wanted to see if he could repeat that, some days after, from then, we would have conclusions. First, we have to wait for the diagnosis and, from there on, we will set conclusions.

chelseaupdatez (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

PSG vs CER: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

7 mins ago

Onome Ebi Writes Her Name In The History Books Following Nigeria’s 3-2 Win Over Australia

17 mins ago

5 Popular Football Teams Who Underwent Name Transformations

30 mins ago

FCB vs RMA: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button