Man Utd star adviced to leave the club to help Erik ten Hag build a better team

Defender Harry Maguire has failed to reach a personal agreement to join West Ham and seems likely to stay at Manchester United for this season.

However, according to former footballer Mikael Silvestre, Harry Maguire needs to leave immediately. The former MU defender stated, “It makes a lot of sense for Harry to leave to seek regular playing time and self-enjoyment. He could become a leader at another team and continue to have opportunities with the England national team.

I don’t think fans will fondly remember the good memories about him because the past season was tough for Harry, and even the season before that. He had a great start, but at a club like Manchester United, you have to maintain your form. Now is the time for Harry to move on.”

In the event of successfully offloading the English defender, Manchester United will reopen negotiations with Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard. Mikael Silvestre also commented on the potential of the deal, “Benjamin can play in a 3-center-back formation or as a right-back in a 2-center-back lineup, adding versatility to the team’s tactics. He’s a solid defender with a playing style similar to Victor Lindelof.

Benjamin doesn’t need to be extremely fast or powerful, but his reading of the game is excellent. He can help the coach change the defensive system when needed.”

