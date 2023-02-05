Man Utd stance on appealing Casemiro red as deadline before Leeds clash comes to light

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, has admitted that the team may “think about” appealing Casemiro’s dismissal against Patrick Vieira’s Palace.

After placing his hands around Eagles player Will Hughes’ neck during an altercation between the two teams in the final 20 minutes of yesterday’s EPL Clash, the Ex-Real Madrid midfielder was red carded.

After a VAR review revealed Hughes had physically blocked a Marcus Rashford cross with his hand seven minutes into the game, The 20-time English Champions got off to a strong start against the Eagles as Portugal international, Bruno Fernandes netted from the spot, Before England international, Rashford turned in a cross from Luke Shaw to increase United’s advantage.

However, a large brawl quickly broke out as Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp’s tackle sent United winger Antony into the sideline advertising boards. Players from both teams quarreled, and Casemiro was then given his marching orders after a VAR review of the incident.

Ten Hag stated after the game, “First of all, we have to deal with it and we will do, but it is not right. The incident shouldn’t have occurred.

The tackle [by Andy Carroll on Christian Eriksen in the FA Cup] last week was not addressed by VAR in any way. However, this might have been avoided, and the implications that must follow, that is unfair to us and is not right.

“We’ve to think about [appealing]. But be fair, we have seen when you’re freezing [the frame in the video].

Charlesayor (

)