Man Utd Should Sign Three Players To Bolster Their Attack This Winter Transfer Window

With the winter transfer window still open, Manchester United are on the lookout for potential strikers to bolster their attack. In recent weeks, names such as Harry Kane, Dusan Vlahovic, and Victor Osimhen have been touted as possible targets. All three players have the potential to make a real impact at Old Trafford, so let’s take a closer look at each of them.

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in world football, and it’s no surprise that Manchester United are interested in signing him. The England captain has scored an incredible 198 Premier League goals in the past nine seasons, and he has also won the Golden Boot on two occasions. However, the biggest stumbling block for United is that Tottenham Hotspur may not be willing to sell their prized asset.

Dusan Vlahovic is another name that has been mentioned in connection with United. The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive campaign with Juventus. He has the physicality and technique to thrive in the Premier League, and he would be a long-term investment for the club.

Finally, Victor Osimhen is another player who has been linked with Manchester United. The Nigerian international has been in fine form for SSC Napoli this season, netting 14 goals in 16 matches in all competitions. He is a powerful forward who is capable of leading the line on his own, and he could provide United with a different option in attack.

All three strikers would be excellent additions to the Manchester United squad, and it will be interesting to see if the club can pull off a deal for any of them this summer.

