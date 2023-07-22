Man Utd should make official bid for Rasmus Hojlund after the weekend

According to respected journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Manchester United is reportedly considering making a formal bid for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund after engaging in discussions with intermediaries this weekend.

In recent weeks, the Red Devils have been active in the transfer market, securing the signings of Mason Mount and Andre Onana. Onana might even make his debut for the club tonight against Arsenal.

With the acquisition of a new center-forward being United’s next priority, it appears that signing Hojlund from Atalanta has become a concrete goal for the club in the coming days.

Pedulla reveals that Manchester United will hold talks with intermediaries over the weekend, and it is expected that a formal bid of €60 million, along with lucrative add-ons, will be submitted starting from Monday.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, has specifically identified Hojlund as his primary target for the striker position.

Although personal terms have already been agreed upon with the Denmark international, the club still needs to persuade Atalanta to accept the proposed transfer fee within the next few days.

It is anticipated that Atalanta’s stance on the player will become clearer in the near future. Recent reports suggest that the Serie A side is demanding a minimum of €90 million in order to consider parting ways with Hojlund.

