SPORT

Man Utd should make official bid for Rasmus Hojlund after the weekend

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 mins ago
0 335 1 minute read

According to respected journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Manchester United is reportedly considering making a formal bid for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund after engaging in discussions with intermediaries this weekend.

In recent weeks, the Red Devils have been active in the transfer market, securing the signings of Mason Mount and Andre Onana. Onana might even make his debut for the club tonight against Arsenal.

With the acquisition of a new center-forward being United’s next priority, it appears that signing Hojlund from Atalanta has become a concrete goal for the club in the coming days.

Pedulla reveals that Manchester United will hold talks with intermediaries over the weekend, and it is expected that a formal bid of €60 million, along with lucrative add-ons, will be submitted starting from Monday.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, has specifically identified Hojlund as his primary target for the striker position.

Although personal terms have already been agreed upon with the Denmark international, the club still needs to persuade Atalanta to accept the proposed transfer fee within the next few days.

It is anticipated that Atalanta’s stance on the player will become clearer in the near future. Recent reports suggest that the Serie A side is demanding a minimum of €90 million in order to consider parting ways with Hojlund.

Arinze5 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 mins ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

France and England’s Greatest Defender, Midfielder, and Attacker of All-time

1 min ago

Video: Zambia Encouraged By CAF After 5-0 Loss To Japan

14 mins ago

Transfer News: Christopher Vivell leaves Chelsea; Man United hold talks for £80m Kolo Muani

22 mins ago

Some Amazing Facts About Premier League Football

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button