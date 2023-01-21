Man Utd shares training photos ahead of Arsenal’s clash on Sunday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United have shared training photos as they prepare to take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

Recall that Manchester United defeated the Gunners 3-1 in the first leg of their Premier League clash at Old Trafford, and will travel away from home to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of their Premier League clash.

Ahead of the Premier League clash, Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho was pictured at Carrington training ground after returning from his individual training program.

However, Manchester United loaned goalkeeper Jack Butland was also pictured at Carrington, training with the rest of the squad. Though Jack Butland is yet to make his debut after completing his loan move from Crystal Palace in January till the end of the season.

Jadon Sancho, McTominay and Maxi Oyedele in training.

Charlie McNeil, Anthony Elanga, Victor Lindelof and Jadon Sancho.

Jack Butland

Tom Heaton

Noam Emeran

Rashford and Bruce Fernandes

Kobbie Mainoo

