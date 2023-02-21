Man Utd Ranked The Third Most Valuable Team Among The Current Top 5 Clubs In The Premier League

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a report released by Transfer Markt, Manchester United is currently ranked as the third most valuable team among the current top five clubs in the Premier League at the moment with a squad value of €759M. Let’s take a look at other clubs and how they’re ranked.

1. Manchester City: according to the report, Manchester City who are occupying second position in the premier league at the moment, has a market value of €1.1 billion with the likes of Phil Foden and Erling Haaland in the club. The club which boasts of some of the biggest players in the premier league, has been a heavyweight in recent years.

2. Arsenal: against all odds, Arsenal who are occupying first position in the Premier League table, are the second most valuable team among the premier league top five with a squad value of €803M. With the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba having the best time of their career in the league at the moment, their market value have skyrocketed with Saka probably one of the most expensive winger in the world at the moment.

Looking back at the end of Arsene Wenger tenure, it’s clear that the club has really grown from being a team with average players to a team that boasts of some of the most talented players in Europe.

3. Manchester United: Manchester United are occupying third position on the list. With the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford in the club, their current squad value is €759M.

4. Tottenham Hotspur who are currently in fourth position in the premier league, are the fourth most valuable club in the premier league based on market value. According to report gathered, they have a squad value of €711M.

5. Newcastle United: the fifth most valuable club in the premier league is Newcastle United. Since the recent takeover, a lot has been invested in player transfers bringing the total squad value to about €474M. Kindly take a look at the image below for more details.

UniqueUpdatez (

)