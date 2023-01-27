Man Utd possible lineup vs Reading FC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag believe that Focundo Pellistri could be another attacking option for his team after the Youngster featured as a substitute in their 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at City Ground, in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Uruguayan replaced Antony, who also did very well in the game, with one of his shot leading to Wout Weghorst’s goal in the first half. Pellistri created a chance with his cross, finding Wout Weghorst in the opponent box, but unfortunately his header went off-target.

The Youngster assisted Marcus Rashford in their previous Carabao Cup game against Charlton, which he also came in as a substitute. He was also involved in the build up to Fernandes goal.

Man Utd’s possible lineup

GK: Tom Heaton

CB: Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane

LB: Malacia

RB: Wan-Bissaka

DM: Eriksen, Fred

LW: Elanga

RW: Pellistri

AM: Fernandes

CF: Rashford

What do you think about this lineup? Please like, share and comment.

davidfemzyjay29 (

)