Man Utd possible lineup, team news, injury updates vs Arsenal

Manchester United will travel away to face Arsenal in the Premier League at the Emirate Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester United beat the Gunners 3-1 in the first leg at Old Trafford, with Antony debut goal and a brace from Marcus Rashford to seal off the victory.

Team :

Manchester United will be without one key Player Casemiro, as the Brazilian will on a Premier League one match suspension after receiving his fifth yellow card in their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

According to report, Jadon Sancho is back in training with the rest of the squad after his individual training program, and could be available for the clash.

Injury updates

Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial missed their match against Crystal Palace yesterday due to injury. While Donny Van De Beek will be out for the rest of the season after a successful surgery.

Man Utd Possible lineup

GK: De Gea

CB: Varane, Luke Shaw

LB: Malacia

RB: Wan-Bissaka

DM: Eriksen, Fred

LW: Rashford

RW: Antony

AM: Bruno Fernandes

CF: Weghorst

What do you think about this lineup? Please share your thoughts.

