Man Utd possible lineup, team news, injury updates vs Arsenal
A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here
Manchester United will travel away to face Arsenal in the Premier League at the Emirate Stadium on Sunday.
Manchester United beat the Gunners 3-1 in the first leg at Old Trafford, with Antony debut goal and a brace from Marcus Rashford to seal off the victory.
Team :
Manchester United will be without one key Player Casemiro, as the Brazilian will on a Premier League one match suspension after receiving his fifth yellow card in their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
According to report, Jadon Sancho is back in training with the rest of the squad after his individual training program, and could be available for the clash.
Injury updates
Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial missed their match against Crystal Palace yesterday due to injury. While Donny Van De Beek will be out for the rest of the season after a successful surgery.
Man Utd Possible lineup
GK: De Gea
CB: Varane, Luke Shaw
LB: Malacia
RB: Wan-Bissaka
DM: Eriksen, Fred
LW: Rashford
RW: Antony
AM: Bruno Fernandes
CF: Weghorst
What do you think about this lineup? Please share your thoughts.
davidfemzyjay29 (
)