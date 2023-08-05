Man Utd Players Who Were Outstanding As They Come Back From Behind To Defeat Lens 3-1

Manchester United showcased their resilience and attacking prowess as they secured a convincing 3-1 victory against French side RC Lens in a pre-season friendly at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Red Devils had to overcome a stunning goal from Florian Sotoca, who fired a remarkable effort from the center circle over a stranded Andre Onana. Despite this early setback, Manchester United demonstrated their domination of the game and orchestrated a second-half show to secure a commendable win.

Andre Onana, known for his adventurous approach to goalkeeping, remained unfazed by Sotoca’s wonder goal. The opening 20 minutes saw Onana effortlessly playing the ball around the pitch and confidently stepping out of his box to intercept. Mason Mount missed a chance moments before Sotoca’s 45-yard screamer, a situation that could have added more pressure to Manchester United. But, Antony played a pivotal role, creating Marcus Rashford’s 48th-minute equalizer before impressively finding the bottom corner himself.

Casemiro unintentionally diverted Rashford’s second goal of the afternoon into the net, redirecting his teammate’s header from a set piece past Brice Samba, thereby increasing United’s lead before the hour mark. Manchester United’s offensive play sliced through Lens’ defense, despite their impressive record of conceding only 29 goals in Ligue 1 last season. The home team displayed a confident and swaggering style, distributing the ball with ease. Below are some players who were outstanding in the game.

1. Andre Onana: The goal scored by Sotoca didn’t faze him, as it was more a result of an exceptional strike rather than his fault. Onana displayed confidence, even stepping forward after being lobbed from 45 yards. He was very crucial to the way the team played.

2. Raphael Varane: Varane had a solid performance at the heart of defense against his former team, but it was a subdued showing overall. He played well alongside Lisandro Martinez making some lovely interceptions in the game.

3. Lisandro Martinez: Martinez demonstrated his aggressive style of play, leaving a literal mark on any opponent who dared to come close. He made his presence felt throughout the match, helping his team maintain stability in defense following the first half goal they conceded.

4. Antony: Playing off his usual right-wing position, Antony showed his well-known moves, making it difficult for opponents to contain him. He floated infield from his right-wing position, proving difficult for the opponents to stop. He was very active in the game.

6. Marcus Rashford: Rashford was a constant threat throughout the game. His constantly lurking on the shoulder of the last defender, led to a well-taken goal. His lovely performance further reiterated his importance to the team. He will surely be a vital part of the team in the forthcoming campaign.

7. Alejandro Garnacho: Garnacho electrified the Old Trafford crowd whenever he got the ball, sending waves of excitement through the stadium. He electrified the Old Trafford crowd with his skill on the ball. He was very efficient with his distribution as he hardly placed a foot wrong.

UniqueUpdatez (

)