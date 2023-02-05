Man Utd need an Upgrade: 4 Players Manchester United Should Consider as Martial’s replacement

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United need an upgrade on Anthony Martial if they are to challenge for the Premier League title.

Once again, Martial missed a United game through injury, this time the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman has made just nine appearances in the league this season and he has only made 30 or more league appearances in two of his eight seasons at the Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old last played 90 minutes in a Premier League game against Sheffield United in January of 2021.

Before the start of next season, the Red Devils must sign an upgrade as he can no longer be trusted.

Give Ten Hag a top striker to depend on and United will be contenders in 2023-24.

1. Goncalo Ramos – Benfica

Portugal’s top flight has brought several successful players to England in recent years, with Bruno Fernandes perhaps the most obvious example.

After landing the creative playmaker from Sporting, United are linked with a move for the

Benfica forward, who has thrived since Darwin Nunez was sold to Liverpool.

Benfica are no mugs when it comes to selling, though, and the fee that they are likely to command for the 21-year-old forward is likely to be an expensive one.

2. Harry Kane – Tottenham

Manchester United have wanted Harry Kane for years and this summer could be their best chance of landing him. He will have just one year left on his contract.

Needed a win like that after a tough couple of results. Very proud to level Jimmy Greaves’ record just looking for one more to break it now!

Tottenham will still command up to £100 million for the England international, but that’s the going rate for Premier League proven stars.

Barring long-term injury, he would break Alan Shearer’s all-time goalscoring record within three seasons at Old Trafford.

3. Victor Osimhen – Napoli

Another player Man Utd have been linked with for a long period, Osimhen has been on fire in Serie A with Napoli this season.

United are closely monitoring the 24-year-old, who is under contract until 2025, meaning that his transfer value remains high.

This, combined with interest from several different clubs, means that Man Utd will have to pay a fortune to land the former Lille attacker.

4. Benjamin Sesko – Red Bull Salzburg

Teenage forward Benjamin Sesko has been tracked by Man Utd since the summer, and though he still only has 10 senior league goals to his name, he is a player that the recruitment team clearly love.

He has a massive opportunity for growth and could be moulded into Ten Hag’s ideal centre-forward.

United may have to pay over the odds for the 19-year-old, who celebrates his next birthday on 31 May, but given his age, that could be seen as worthwhile in this case.

