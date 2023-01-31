Man Utd midfielder Christian Eriksen set to be side-lined till late April due to ankle injury

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United football club of England midfielder Christian Eriksen is set to be side-lined till late April or early May due to an ankle injury which he suffered in their Emirates FA Cup game against Reading football club.

The Denmark national team star has been superb for Manchester United football club since joining them from Brentford football club on a free transfer in the summer transfer window and he has been able to play many matches for the club.

Christian Eriksen was given a starting role by coach Erik ten Hag in their last game against Reading football club and he was able to impress before he was injured in the second half.

The former Inter Milan football club midfield maestro was injured by former Liverpool football club star Andy Carroll in the 57th minute and he was replaced by Brazil national team star Fred immediately.

Christian Eriksen had a scan on Tuesday morning and it has been confirmed by Manchester United football club that he will be out of action for few months.

Manchester United football club’s statement after Christian Eriksen suffered an injury:

“While investigations continue, assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May. However, there is hope that Christian can return in time to play a role in the final stages of the season”.

Christian Eriksen’s stats for Manchester United football club in the English Premier League this season:

Most assists

Most crosses

Most passes into final ⅓

2nd-most ball recoveries

2nd-most chances created

2nd-most passes into opponent’s box

Photo credit: Twitter.

