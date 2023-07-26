Man Utd Midfield Trio Compared To That Of Arsenal Ahead Of Next Season

Manchester United are expected to begin their premier league campaign next season on a high note given the arrival of new signings this summer. Mason Mount’s arrival in the club this summer would further bolster the team’s midfield options for next season as they hope to launch a title challenge.

However, just like Manchester United have done, Arsenal have added new faces to their midfield while allowing Granit Xhaka to leave. The two players Arsenal have signed include Kai Havertz and Declan Rice. Both players are premier league proven and are capable of taking the Gunners to greater heights next season.

With a midfield trio of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount, Manchester United would have no problem with dominating proceedings against opposition sides. Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount are quality attacking midfielders who would offer the attack the much needed support.

The same can be said about Arsenal that have now acquired the services of Declan Rice who many consider one of the best defensive midfielders in the world at present. With Declan Rice in holding midfield position, both Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard would rest assured that the defence line is capably protected.

Though Kai Havertz had a mixed season with Chelsea last season, he was still one of the best performers for the Blues last season. He had a more decent return in the premier league than Mason Mount last season (7 goals compared to 3).

UniqueUpdatez (

)