Man Utd Interest In Dusan Vlahovic Could Be The Cheapest Option As ten Hag Looks To Bolster Attack

According to the Italian media “Calciomercato”, Manchester United is among the Premier League clubs that have negotiated with Vlahovic’s agent about the possibility of leaving Juventus.

According to reports, talks are also underway with Chelsea and Arsenal, but the striker is sticking to a move to Real Madrid or Atlético Madrid, with Bayern Munich expected to start talks.

With Ten Hag looking to improve his attacking skills at Manchester United, Vlahovic could be the cheapest option.

The Serbian international joined Juventus last year on a £66.6m deal from Serie A rivals Fiorentina.

As a result, the Turin-based giants are in a better position to negotiate with Blachovic still having three years left on his £215,000-a-week contract.

But Manchester United are also interested in Atalanta frontman Rasmus Hojlund, meaning a new striker could start the new Premier League season.

Manchester United Are Looking Forward To a new striker: Drop your comment to view out your contribution

