Man Utd in talks to sign £33m Everton star as Ten Hag identifies squad weakness

United are in the market for a new central midfielder after Fred completed his €15 million (£12.9m) move to Fenerbahce over the weekend.

But in accordance to The Guardian, United have now opened talks with Everton over a capacity deal for Onana.

The file claims that Everton are ‘reluctant’ to promote Onana and are eager to maintain the midfielder for some other season.

However, a bid of £50m will be sufficient to persuade Everton, who signed the 21-year-antique in a £33m deal from Lille closing year.

It’s additionally claimed that Ten Hag wishes United to signal a ‘commanding midfielder’ so that you can enhance his side’s physicality.

Onana brought numerous fantastic performances in his first season at Everton ultimate term.

The Belgium global additionally began out in Everton’s Premier League season opener on Saturday as Sean Dyche’s misplaced 1-zero at domestic to Fulham.

United hobby ought to sway Onana to push for circulate

They can also additionally face strain, however, if the participant hears of United’s hobby and pushes for the flow himself. The Red Devils boast Champions League soccer this term, even though the Belgian worldwide is not going to be a common starter given the side’s intensity and fine withinside the center of the park.

