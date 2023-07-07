Man Utd hope to conclude deal for Inter’s Onana

Manchester United are hopeful of concluding a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

United boss Erik ten Hag is eager to clear up worries over the goalkeeping scenario at Old Trafford amid uncertainty over David de Gea’s future.

De Gea’s settlement at Old Trafford expired on the cease of final month without a settlement over a revised provide positioned to the previous Spain international.

Onana, 27, stored 8 smooth sheets in 24 video games in Serie A final season.

The Cameroonian additionally stored 8 smooth sheets in thirteen fits withinside the Champions League final season – the maximum of any goalkeeper withinside the competition.

Ten Hag controlled Onana at former membership Ajax and the Dutchman believes the participant is as much as the extent he needs and could without difficulty adapt to lifestyles withinside the Premier League.

By contrast, Ten Hag isn’t always satisfied De Gea’s cappotential with the ball at his toes is as much as the specified standard.

Although United’s finances is restricted way of means of monetary honest play restrictions, and there has nonetheless been no readability over the membership’s possession state of affairs, Ten Hag feels a goalkeeper and a centre-ahead are attainable, specifically as departures have to cowl a number of the cost.

Onana might grow to be United’s 2d signing of the summer time season after midfielder Mason Mount joined the Red Devils from Chelsea for an initial £55m in advance this week.

