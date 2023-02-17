Man Utd: Erik ten Hag reveals what referee said over Marcus Rashford decision

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erik ten Hag says he has been left baffled by the referee’sdecision making during Manchester United ’s draw at Barcelona on Thursday evening. A breathlessly entertaining clash between Barcelona and Manchester United ended 2-2 at Camp Nou on Thursday to set up a tantalising second leg in their Europa League knockout playoff. A burst of goals at the beginning of the second half saw Barcelona first go ahead through Marcos Alonso, but a quick retort from Marcus Rashford and Jules Kounde’s own goal put the Red Devils in front. Raphinha’s fizzed cross sailed through the far post to drag Barça level in the 76th minute.

United were leading 2-1 when Rashford looked to have a golden opportunity to extend that advantage just after the hour mark on Thursday night, but he was brought down to the floor after an intervention from Kounde. The referee Maurizio Mariani deemed the challenge not to be a foul and Erik ten Hag was incensed on the touchline. The Dutchman vented his frustration about the incident to the assistant but his pleading saw him receive a yellow card.

Ten Hag, who was booked during the game for arguing with the offcials, went one step further, telling BT Sport that Kounde should have seen red for the professional foul. And he doubled down on these comments in his post-match press conference, saying: ‘If I may make a point that has a big influence not only on this game but on this round, at 2-1, it was a clear foul on Marcus Rashford. ‘We can discuss if it’s inside the box or outside the box, but definitely it’s a red card. ‘Yes, I asked the referee why. So he said it was outside the box and it was no foul. And the linesman and referee were in a very good position to see and I think we had VAR.’

