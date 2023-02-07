SPORT

Man Utd announce updated list of 25-man Europa League squad

Manchester United have updated their Europa League squad for the second half of the season.

United made modifications to their European 25-man shortlist following departure ls as well as arrivals in January. United replaced a total of three players in the list.

Marcel Sabitzer who was a deadline day arrival from Bayern Munich will now play Europa League football as opposed to the Champions League he would have been playing in Germany. He directly replaces Axel Tuanzebe who went out on loan.

Wout Weghorst is the second name on the list. He replaces Cristiano Ronaldo who left United on a free transfer after the two parties agreed to a contract termination in December following the Portuguese star’s blockbuster interview.

The last and probably the least player added to United’s Europa League squad is Jack Butland who was added in place of Martin Dubravka who returned to Newcastle United from his loan spell at United.

