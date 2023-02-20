Man Utd and Garnacho come to terms on a new contract that will last for five years

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As per the reports, it has been indicated that Alejandro Garnacho has agreed to a recently negotiated contract which is set to be in effect for a period of five years with the widely celebrated football club, Manchester United.

At one point, it was suggested that the 18-year-old forward would not extend his terms at Old Trafford, which are set to end in 2024. That situation reportedly alerted the likes of Real Madrid to his potential availability.

However, Garnacho has now agreed verbally to terms that will last until 2028. The highly-rated winger is prepared to commit his future to the Premier League heavyweights, with only a few minor points to be resolved concerning image rights before the relevant paperwork is finalized.

Garnacho’s recent agreement entails a substantial salary raise to acknowledge the position he holds in Erik ten Hag’s team. The contract will provide salary increases as the youngster assumes more prominent roles in United.

