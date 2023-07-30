SPORT

Man Utd agree €75m deal with Atalanta to sign Rasmus Hojlund

The 20-year-old striker is poised to become United’s third signing of the summer after the clubs agreed a deal worth €75million (64m) plus £10m (£8m) in add-ons, according to The Athletic.

Personal conditions have been agreed upon, and the Danish international is expected to sign a five-year contract with an additional year option at Old Trafford.

The Serie A team was rumored to be asking for €90 million (£77 million) for their finest possession.

Hojlund had always preferred a move to United, and Erik ten Hag has made him one of his main targets ever since it became evident that the team would be outbid for Harry Kane.

Hojlund did not play in Atalanta’s preseason match against Bournemouth on Saturday due to a move. Prior to his transfer, it is said that he said his final goodbyes to his teammates this afternoon.

In a in addition indication the flow changed into imminent, Atalanta have showed the signing of striker El Bilal Toure from Spanish facet Almeria in a €30m deal, a membership report signing.

Atalanta signed Hojlund in a €17m (£14.3m) deal from Sturm Graz final August and the 20-year-antique introduced an outstanding first season in Italy with 10 dreams in 34 appearances.

Hojlund turned into surpassed his first senior cap for Denmark final September and has scored six desires in six video games for the country wide aspect.

United were in pressing want of extra firepower this summer time season having relied closely on Marcus Rashford closing season with the England worldwide hitting 30 dreams in all competitions.

Hojlund’s arrival will take United’s summer time season spending to over £160m following the signings of Mason Mount and Andre Onana from Chelsea and Inter Milan respectively.

United also are interested by signing Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina however it’s far believed the membership will need to promote earlier than they can purchase once more with Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and Fred all attracting hobby from different Premier League aspects and abroad.

