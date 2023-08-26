Man Utd 3-2 Nottm Forest: Manchester United Player Ratings In The Match

Manchester United made a comeback win over Nottingham Forest, from conceding two goals in the opening four minutes to grabbing a 3-2 win over Forest at Old Trafford.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly put the visitors into a shock 2-0 lead in the opening minutes while Christian Eriksen and Casemiro netted one goal each for their side to make the score 2-2, before Forest skipper Joe Worrall was shown a red card for bringing down Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder netted the winner for his side to make the score 3-2. He scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot after Marcus Rashford was tripped by Danilo.

Andre Onana screamed at the defence after conceding two goals in the first four minutes of the game. He made an excellent save in the late minutes of the game and was also booked for time wasting, 6.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was shaky in defence throughout the entire minutes of the game, 5.

Raphael Varane was impressive before he was subbed off at half-time due to injury, 6.

Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot and Martial are rated 5/10 following their poor performances against Nottingham Forest.

Casemiro, Eriksen and Marcus Rashford are rated 7/10. Casemiro and Eriksen netted one goal each for their side while Marcus Rashford won a penalty for United and also set up Christian Eriksen for his goal.

Antony was one of the best players on the pitch during the match and came close to find the back of the net, 8.

Bruno Fernandes was arguably the best player on the pitch during the match, he helped the Red devils make a comeback against Nottingham Forest and also netted the winner for the Red devils.

