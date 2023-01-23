Man United’s win percentage with & without Casemiro in the team

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United felt the absence of Ex-Real Madrid midfielder, Casemiro in yesterday’s 3-2 Premier league loss to Mikel Arteta’s Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazil international’s fifth yellow card against Crystal Palace last week meant that he wouldn’t be available to feature against Arsenal.

Erik Ten Hag on the other hand replaced the experienced defensive midfielder with Scott McTominay who had less impact on the game and was dominated & ran rugged by Martin Odegaard & Thomas Partey in the middle of the park.

While also receiving little help from his fellow colleagues, Christian Eriksen & Bruno Fernandes who asides from that assist for Rashford’s opener was lost in the match.

Casemiro bring to man utd defensive awareness, composure, robust tackling and he has an incredible passing range & seemed to have form a good partnership & understanding with Fernandes & Eriksen as well, he was missed yesterday because arsenal will always dominate a midfield that Mctominay is in, casemiro is just too good.

We’ll be looking at Man United’s win percentage with & without Casemiro.

With the United’s No 18 in the team, The Red Devils have 69% win percentage & without him in Erik Ten Hag’s setup as evidenced by their recent loss they’ve managed 25% win percentage.

Thankfully, Casemiro wouldn’t be out for long and has cleared his one match suspension & is likely regain his starting berth in Manchester United’s next match against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup semifinals.

