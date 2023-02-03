This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Despite the numerous games Manchester United have played and are set to play in the coming weeks, the Red devils have and are looking stronger than ever. In the wake of Christian Eriksen’s injury, Erik Ten Hag’s side have been boosted by the signing of Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich.

In addition to this, the Red Devils have welcomed Anthony Martial back from injury and Jadon Sancho back from the sideline. This will no doubt give Ten Hag a flurry of quality options to pick from ahead of their clash with Crystal Palace.

Man United’s Strongest Tactical Lineup That Could Face Crystal Palace

The last time both sides met in the league this season, the Red Devils were denied a win by a late Crystal Palace equalizer. However, the Red Devils have no doubt improved their form since then and will be looking to get a crucial win on Saturday. Well, while the Red Devils are currently leveled on points with Newcastle in 3rd, a win will increase the likelihood of them moving to 3rd depending on results elsewhere.

Meanwhile, below is how Manchester United could lineup after Ten Hag confirmed the availability of Marcel Sabitzer in the match-day squad.

• GOALKEEPER: David De Gea

Tom Heaton started against Nottingham Forest during the week, so it’s expected that D Gea will start against Crystal Palace.

• DEFENDERS: Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, And Aaron Wan bissaka

The back four of Shaw, Varane, Martinez and Wan bissaka started during the week, even though Varane and Martinez were later substituted, this back four is likely to start on Saturday.

• MIDFIELDERS: Casemiro, Marcel Sabitzer, And Bruno Fernandes

In the middle of the park, with Eriksen, Van De Beek, and McTominay all absent, Marcel Sabitzer could start alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

• ATTACKERS: Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial

Garnacho, Weghorst, and Antony started against Nottingham Forest. However, to spice things up front, Ten Hag could start the dynamic trio of Rashford, Sancho, and Martial.

Do you think Sancho and Martial should start?

