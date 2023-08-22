Man United’s perfect 4-2-3-1 lineup that will defeat Forest at Old Trafford.
Man United will face Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. The Red Devils needs to field a strong lineup after falling shot against Tottenham Hotspur last week. So, the likes of Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial is expected to start. So, checkout Man United’s best lineup
Formation
4-2-3-1
Back line: Andre Onana, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, and Luke Shaw
Andre Onana will keep his place in goal. So, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and Luke Shaw will guard the shot stopper.
Defensive midfielders: Casemiro and Christian Eriksen
Brazilian defensive midfielder Casemiro will play alongside Christian Eriksen at the heart of Man United’s midfield.
Attacking midfielder: Bruno Fernandes
The Portuguese attacking midfielder is Man United’s most creative outlet this season.
Front line: Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford will operate behind Anthony Martial. So, Anthony Martial will lead the line for the Red Devils.
HarkRed (
)