Man United’s Next Four Matches In All Competition Including A Tough Game Against Barcelona.

The Red Devils continued their impressive home form after they got a 2 – 1 win over Crystal Palace in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The Manchester based club were the huge favourites to emerge victorious due to their previous home records against Crystal Palace.

The English Premier League giants Manchester United had decent chances in the opening 45 minutes of the game as they frustrated their opponent.

After their hard-fought victory over Crystal Palace, They moved up to 3rd position on the log standings having played the same number of matches in the league.

The Manchester based club were shaky in the second-half but they were lucky not to concede an equalizer from their opposition.

Let’s take a look at Man United’s next four matches in all competitions;

1. MAN UNITED VS LEEDS UNITED: It’s an English Premier League match and Will be played on the 8th of February, 2023.

2. LEEDS UNITED VS MAN UNITED: The league encounter between both clubs is scheduled to take place at Elland Road.

3. BARCELONA VS MAN UNITED: The 1st leg of their UEL encounter will be played on the 16th of February, 2023.

4. MAN UNITED VS LEICESTER CITY: It’s an EPL match and is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford.

