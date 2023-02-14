Man United’s Next 5 Games That Could See Them Challenge Arsenal For The EPL Title

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United is currently moving closer to the title race after grabbing a crucial three points against Leeds United on Sunday, while the Gunners settled for a frustrating draw against Brentford. Arsenal has failed to win their last two games, losing five points in a possible six, and as it stands, they are just three points above Manchester City with a game at hand.

The Gunners will face City on Wednesday night at the Emirates Stadium. Should Manchester City beat them, they will move ahead of them with a goal difference. Manchester United on the other hand is currently sitting in the third position with just five points behind Arsenal.

The gap has reduced dramatically and the premier league still has more than fifteen games for each club to play before the season ends. I believe Arsenal players have grown tired, with Mikel Arteta using one set of players week in and week out.

The likes of Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Bukayo, and Martinelli have played all the Arsenal games this season, and fatigue could be the reason why they are not winning games again. They have slowed down on how they press, how they dominate, and as well as how they attack.

Manchester United on the other hand is set to face an easier fixture with Liverpool the only top-five English team in their next five fixtures.

Marayanatha (

)