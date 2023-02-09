Man United’s Next 5 EPL Games That Could See Them Drop More Points

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

English Premier League giants Manchester United returned to action during the mid-week against Leeds United at Old Trafford. The Red Devils ventured into the game to tie Manchester City in the league table, but their vulnerability when opponents press lead to a woeful first-half loss.

The Red Devils pushed to get an equalizer after the goal, but Leeds United was very strong to keep them out of the goalpost until the half-time whistle. Leeds added more salt to United’s injury when they struck again to make it two in the second half. Sancho and Pellistri were introduced into the game and everything changed.

United leveled the score and fought for a winner, but wasn’t able to grab it. After the game, fans have taken no time to criticize Erik Ten Hag for starting Weghorst against Leeds United when the Dutchman has shown several times that he doesn’t fit into United’s style of play.

Apart from the Leeds United game, here are their next five games that will see them lose more points.

Leeds United vs Man United.

Man United vs Leicester City.

Liverpool vs Man United.

Man United vs Southampton.

These games are the Red Devils’ next four premier league games. After dropping points against Leeds at Old Trafford, I don’t think Manchester United can beat them at Elland Road. Even if they win against Leicester City, Manchester United will find it very difficult to beat Liverpool at the Anfield Stadium.

Despite Liverpool’s poor form this season, I believe that the Red Devils cannot beat Jurgen Klopp’s men at Anfield. The last time Manchester United won against Liverpool at Anfield was in March 2015. Since then, Manchester United has found it difficult to get a draw, let alone beat the Anfield club.

Marayanatha (

)