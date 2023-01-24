SPORT

Man United’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest will be affected by two rule changes

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 343 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

For the remainder of their League Cup campaign, the Reds will be mindful of two changes to matchday procedures.

VAR will be used in both legs of Manchester United’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

The technology was not used in previous rounds, but it will be used in the final four stages as well as the final itself. Unlike the FA Cup, where grounds that can facilitate the system are allowed to use it, the no-VAR ruling was in effect for all teams in previous rounds.

The Carabao Cup sought consistency across all previous rounds, so it opted against implementing VAR. However, the technology will be used for the first time ever in the semi-finals, with all four remaining clubs able to accommodate it.

In the other semi-final, Newcastle will face Southampton. Another rule change on the way is the reinstatement of extra time. Previously, games that were tied went straight to penalties without the extra 30 minutes.

This is set to change with the introduction of extra time for the second leg of the semi-finals, in which there is no away-goals rule, and, if necessary, the final. If the teams cannot be separated after 120 minutes, a penalty shoot-out will be held.

( extracted from Ground )

Olomukoro1 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 343 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer news: Done deal, Osimhen To Cost Man Utd €100m, Arsenal leading Fresneda race

1 hour ago

MNC VS ARS: Preview, team news, Analysis, kickoff time and date ahead of the FA cup showdown.

2 hours ago

Current Italian Serie A Table And Review After Today’s Match

2 hours ago

Barcelona’s next 6 games in all competitions and their previous results with these teams

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button