SPORT

Man United’s Best Lineup without the suspended Casemiro.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will be without one of their starman Casemiro for the next three games, as such, Erik Ten Hag would be thinking of other ways of setting up his starting XI.

Photo credit: Getty Images

In this article, we take a look at one of the options that Erik Ten Hag could explore in upcoming games. Check it out below:

In a potential 4-3-3 Formation, David De Gea would undoubtedly keep his place in the goal while the quartet of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire.

Lindelof should fill Casemiro’s shoes in the middle of the park, forming a double-pivot partnership with Fred while Sancho stays in the attacking-midfield role.

Rashford is expected to play as a Number 9 while Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho stay on the wings.

Here’s an illustration of the possible lineup below:

Photo credit: Manchester United Live.

Share your thoughts about this lineup in the comments section below.

SportsBlitz.ng (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 16 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

OFFICIAL: Man City Release Statement Following Multiple Alleged Breaches Of PL Financial Rules

25 mins ago

Barcelona’s Next Four Matches In All Competition Including Tough Games Against Man United.

40 mins ago

The All Time Points On The Premier League Table

50 mins ago

Video: Courtois faces FIFA Club World Cup Fitness Race

58 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button