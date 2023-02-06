Man United’s Best Lineup without the suspended Casemiro.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United will be without one of their starman Casemiro for the next three games, as such, Erik Ten Hag would be thinking of other ways of setting up his starting XI.

Photo credit: Getty Images

In this article, we take a look at one of the options that Erik Ten Hag could explore in upcoming games. Check it out below:

In a potential 4-3-3 Formation, David De Gea would undoubtedly keep his place in the goal while the quartet of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire.

Lindelof should fill Casemiro’s shoes in the middle of the park, forming a double-pivot partnership with Fred while Sancho stays in the attacking-midfield role.

Rashford is expected to play as a Number 9 while Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho stay on the wings.

Here’s an illustration of the possible lineup below:

Photo credit: Manchester United Live.

Share your thoughts about this lineup in the comments section below.

SportsBlitz.ng (

)