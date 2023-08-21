Man United’s best lineup without Antony and Martinez Vs Forest.

Man United will face Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford this week. However, checkout Man United’s best lineup against Antony Dos Santos and Lisandro Martinez. Antony Dos Santos and Lisandro Martinez were abysmal against Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves.

Shot Stopper: Andre Onana

Onana will keep his place.

Defense line: Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, and Luke Shaw

Diogo Dalot and Raphael Varane will replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Lisandro Martinez. However, Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez will retain their place at the heart of Man United’s back line.

Defensive midfielders: Casemiro and Mason Mount

The England midfielder will play alongside Casemiro in defensive midfield.

Attacking midfielder: Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese midfielder is Man United’s most creative attacking outlet. So, Bruno Fernandes will play alongside Christian Eriksen in attacking midfield.

Forward line: Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford will lead the line for the Red Devils.

