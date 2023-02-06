Man United’s Best Lineup in upcoming games without Casemiro.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of Manchester United’s most important players this season Casemiro was sent off in the club’s last game against Crystal Palace, as such, the Brazilian star is set to miss the next 3 games.

In this article, we take a look at how Erik Ten Hag could set up his starting XI without the Brazilian star.

In terms of formation, Erik Ten Hag could stick to his 4-3-3 formation with David De Gea starting in the goal.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez should start as center-backs while Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw operate on the wings in the defense.

Fred and latest signee Sabitzer should form a pivot while Bruno Fernandes stays as an attacking-midfielder.

Brazilian star Antony should star on the right side of the attack while Marcus Rashford stays on the left hand side of attack.

Wout Weghorst is expected to star as a No.9 in the center of the attack.

Here’s an illustration of the possible lineup below:

Photo credit: Manchester United Universal.

