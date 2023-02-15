Man United Women players object to possibility of Greenwood returning to first-team training

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Members of Manchester United ’s women’s team have major concerns over the possibility of Mason Greenwood returning to first-team training. Mason Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault in January 2022. He denied those charges and they were dropped last week after a long investigation involving the CPS. According to The Times, some members of Manchester United’s women’s team have serious concerns about the possibility of Mason Greenwood returning to first-team training.

Club bosses have been keen to bide their time before deciding what to do next with the forward. Options on the table include inviting him back to training, offering to pay up his contract or selling him in the summer. United suspended Greenwood shortly after his arrest, but continued to pay him in full throughout the legal process. He has remained on United’s first team squad list on the club’s official website and has a contract until 2025 worth close to £100,000-a-week.

United’s training base is shared by the men’s and women’s teams with The Times reporting some members of United Women would be unhappy were Greenwood be recalled to first-team training. Female members of club staff would also object to his return. Those concerns are shared by members of the men’s squad, while others would have ‘no objections’ given he has not been found guilty of any crimes. The report also claims United’s commercial partners are ‘concerned’ over the prospect of him being brought back into the fold.

SOURCE: The Times

RSport (

)