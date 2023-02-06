Man United Will Get Back Into The EPL Title Race If They Beat Leeds United On Wednesday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Premier League reigning Champion Manchester City surprisingly dropped vital points against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in a League game. The Citizens were defeated by Tottenham Hotspur in an encounter on Sunday, thanks to Harry Kane’s lone goal which also made him Tottenham Hotspurs’ all-time highest Goalscorer.

The defeat that Manchester City suffered against Tottenham Hotspur helped Arsenal to maintain their 5-point gap on the League table as the Citizens failed to close the gap between them and the North London club.

While Arsenal was able to keep their gap despite losing to Everton, Manchester United also stands to benefit From it. After both Arsenal and Manchester City lost their games last weekend while Manchester United beat Crystal Palace despite Casemiro’s Red card, the Red Devils are just 3 points behind second-placed Manchester City and 8 points behind Premier League Leader Arsenal.

If Manchester United beat win their next League game by beating Leeds United in their next League game on Wednesday at Old Trafford, the Red Devils will have the same points as Manchester City on the League table.

The season is still far, there’s still 51 points for Manchester United to fight for this season. If they remain consistent, they could be set for a late charge in the League.

