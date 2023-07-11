SPORT

Man United vs Wrexham: 3 Good Players That Man United Should Use Against Wrexham In Pre-season

Manchester United, one of the best teams in Europe, will face Wrexham on July 26 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. There are some good players that Manchester United should use against Wrexham.

Below are the three good players that Man United should use against Wrexham in pre-season:

1. Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood, the England international and Manchester United player, would be great in the striking position. Mason Greenwood is so good at scoring goals and can dribble defenders; he will help Manchester United against Wrexham.

2. Aaron WanBissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the Manchester United player, will be a great option in the defensive position. Aaron Wan-Bissaka will help Manchester United secure the defense and will provide crosses that will help his team.

3. Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes,the Portuguese international and Manchester United player, will help Manchester United secure the midfield position and can cross and dive with the ball to help his team against Wrexham in the pre-season.

