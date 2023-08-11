Man United vs Wolves: Potential Lineup, Date & Time, And Last 5 Games

In the upcoming clash between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, both teams are gearing up for an intense showdown. Manchester United, under new management, seeks to continue their strong start to the season and capitalize on their attacking prowess.

Wolves, on the other hand, are determined to prove their mettle with a well-organized defense and strategic counterattacks. The match promises to showcase exciting individual talents on both sides, as well as the tactical acumen of the coaches. Fans can expect an engaging battle that could set the tone for the teams’ performance in the league. All eyes are on this intriguing faceoff.

Potential Lineup

Manchester united may start with Onana in goal. At the backline, we may see a back 4 comprising Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Shaw.

We may see a midfield combination of Mason Mount, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandez. The attacking front trio may comprise Sancho, Rashford and Antony.

Date & Time

The date for the game is on the 14th of August at Old Trafford stadium.

Last 5 Games

Manchester United has won 4 out of their last 5 games with Wolves with their most recent win ending in 2-0

ThousandWords (

)