Man United vs Nottingham Forest: Team News, Date And Kick-off Time

Manchester United is well aware of the urgent need for improvement following a lackluster commencement to the season. Their initial matches have left much to be desired, with a somewhat unconvincing victory against Wolves and a more decisive 2-0 defeat against Tottenham. These underwhelming performances have left Erik ten Hag, the team’s manager, grappling with various uncertainties.

In an attempt to regain their momentum, Manchester United is gearing up to face Nottingham Forest in a home game. This upcoming match offers a promising chance for United to rectify their shortcomings. The Nottingham Forest side, however, is not to be underestimated. They demonstrated their potential by putting up a commendable fight against Arsenal in their first game and securing a victory over Sheffield United in their most recent outing.

The fixture between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest is scheduled for Saturday, August 26, 2023, with a kick-off time at 3pm BST. The game is set to take place at the iconic Old Trafford stadium in Salford.

For viewers wondering where to catch the action, it’s important to note that the UK audience will not have the opportunity to watch the game live on television due to the traditional blackout that applies to Saturday 3pm matches.

When it comes to the team lineups, Manchester United will unfortunately be missing Mason Mount due to an injury he sustained against Spurs. To fill this gap, Christian Eriksen is anticipated to step in as a direct replacement. On a more positive note, Harry Maguire has recovered from a minor injury and is available for selection.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, doesn’t have any fresh injury concerns, but they are still dealing with the absence of Ola Aina, who suffered an injury during training the previous week. It’s anticipated that he won’t be back in action until the end of the month. A potential debut could be in the cards for their new loan signing, Gonzalo Montiel.

