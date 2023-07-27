Man United vs Dortmund: Manchester United Potential Lineup With Mason Mount And Onana Involved

As the 2023-2024 football season approaches, fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the preseason games to catch a glimpse of their favorite teams in action. One such highly anticipated matchup is the clash between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund on July 31st.

Both clubs have undergone significant changes during the summer transfer window, adding new talents to their ranks. This preseason encounter will provide managers with a chance to experiment with potential lineups and formations.

For Manchester United, the focal point will likely be their new attacking additions. A formation like 4-2-3-1 could see Sancho, Bruno, and Rashford forming a dynamic attacking trio behind a central striker. In contrast, Dortmund may opt for a 4-3-3 formation to maximize the prowess of Haaland upfront while utilizing the creativity of midfield maestros such as Bellingham.

The clash between these two European giants promises an exciting spectacle, offering fans a glimpse of the strategies both teams might employ in the upcoming season.

Manchester united potential formation

-Andre Onana

-Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Varane, and Shaw

-Mason Mount, Casemiro, and Eriksen

-Bruno, Rashford, and Sancho

